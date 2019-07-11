Guest nights fall in May, albeit from high base

MTI – Econews

Guest nights at commercial accommodations in Hungary fell 2.4% year-on-year to 2,580,000 in May, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Thursday, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Guest nights spent by foreign visitors dropped 1.6% to 1,414,000 and guest nights spent by domestic travellers were down 3.4% at 1,166,000.

The May 1st holiday fell on the last day of a four-day weekend in the base period, and the Pentecost holiday was also in May, supporting an almost 8% rise in the number of guest nights. This year, the Labor Day holiday fell on a Wednesday and Pentecost was in June.

Revenue of commercial accommodations increased 8.8% to HUF 50 billion in May.

At hotels, the occupancy rate edged up 1.2 percentage points to 64.3%. Total revenue per available room (TREVPAR) increased 10.4% to HUF 24,856.

For the period January-May, the number of guest nights slipped 0.5% year-on-year to 9,962,000. The number of nights spent by foreign visitors was flat at 5,257,000, while the number spent by domestic travellers dropped 1.1% to 4,705,000.

Revenue of commercial accommodations increased 7.6% to HUF 184 bln during the period.