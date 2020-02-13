Gresham Palace awarded 5 stars by Forbes Travel Guide

BBJ

Forbes Travel Guide unveiled its official 2020 Star Rating announcement, awarding Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace a Five-Star rating, its highest honor, for the fourth consecutive year, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The property is the only hotel in Hungary that received the Five-Star designation, retaining its rating for the fourth time, in addition to the Four-Star Award that its Spa received which is also unique to the Hungarian market.

"We are humbled and honored to receive the Forbes Five-Star Award again. This recognition means a lot to our dedicated team members," says Yves Giacometti, regional vice president, and general manager of Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest. "They are the reason why we are such an iconic property in Budapest. I canʼt thank them enough for their commitment to excellence in service."

Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide says, "We have been committed to championing genuine Five-Star service for more than 60 years, and this year’s winners, as always, exemplify the very highest standards in hospitality. It is difficult to earn a Forbes Travel Guide rating, and all our Star-Rated winners have shown how incredibly deserving they are of their accolades by demonstrating sheer dedication in their passion for service. We congratulate them all."