GreenGo launches service in Prague

Hungarian car-sharing company GreenGo has started operating in Prague with 100 all-electric VW e-up! cars, Hungarian news agency MTI says, citing a statement by GreenGo managing director for the Czech Republic Simon Capek.
The number of cars available in a 35-square-kilometer area of the city center, will double in three months, Capek said.
The cars can be accessed using a mobile app.
Car-sharing companies such as re.volt, Anytime, Car4Way, Autonapul and Ajo.cz, have around 1,000 vehicles in Prague.
GreenGo had revenue of HUF 266 mln in 2018, the latest available public records show.
