GreenGo extends services to Ferenc Liszt Intʼl

Bence Gaál

Budapest e-car sharing service GreenGo has announced the extension of its services to Ferenc Liszt International Airport, without extra fees, the company tells the Budapest Business Journal.

Additionally, the firm says it will install six new EV chargers at the airport.

The area expansion was realized through a cooperation with Airport Hotel Budapest, in the hotelʼs VIP parking lot, about five minutes away from the airportʼs terminals. From the GreenGo parking lot, free transfers are provided to the clientʼs terminal of choice. Similarly, upon arrival at Budapest, one may request a free transfer to the GreenGo cars. Due to the summer holiday season, the firm will not charge any extra fees for its airport service until the end of August.

"We have been looking for a solution to ʼgreengoingʼ to and from the airport, which is convenient for the client; does not require walking through snow, ice, and rain; and is sustainable from the fleetʼs point of view," says Bálint Michaletzky, GreenGo CEO.

"Our current transfer solution fulfills these completely, as it only involves a minimal walking distance, and six new charging spots are also put into use at the same place, hence the users are able to charge the GreenGos after locking them. Also, clients charging cars with a sub-30% charge are awarded bonus minutes."