Govʼt to sign new strategic co-op deal with local Coca-Cola unit

Hungaryʼs government will sign a new strategic cooperation agreement with the local unit of U.S. soft drink maker Coca-Cola, a resolution published in the latest issue of the official gazette Magyar Közlöny shows, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
The resolution mandates the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade to arrange the signing of the agreement with Coca-Cola HBC Magyarország.
Hungaryʼs government has signed strategic partnership agreements with 86 companies, some domestic, some foreign-owned. It signed the first such agreement with Coca-Cola HBC Magyarország, on July 20, 2012.
