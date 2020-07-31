Gov’t to relaunch SME mentoring program

Nicholas Pongratz

The government says it will provide as much assistance as possible to Hungarian companies to successfully apply for EU funding, and will, with the help of the National Office for Research, Development and Innovation (NKFIH), relaunch a mentoring program for SMEs, according to penzcentrum.hu.

The move was announced yesterday by Tamás Schanda, a Parliamentary and Strategic State Secretary for the Ministry for Innovation and Technology (ITM).

NKFIH will give priority to knowledge sharing and knowledge enhancement in order to obtain EU funds, so it will provide mentors with serious professional experience to Hungarian startups, micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises for successful EU applications.

The mentoring program is funded by the National Research, Development and Innovation Fund as part of NKFIH’s service portfolio, ITM said.