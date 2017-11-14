German SME association delegation visits Budapest

BBJ

A delegation from the German Association for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (BVMW) began a three-day visit to Hungary Monday, and is set to meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó and Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga, among other officials.

On Monday, the delegation met with Minister of Human Capacities Zoltán Balog, state news wire MTI reported. Balog was cited as saying that he had discussed possibilities for German SMEs to play a bigger role in Hungaryʼs healthcare, social services and IT security sectors.

BVMW President Mario Ohoven said the association wants to see economic ties between Hungary and Germany strengthened in the area of SMEs. Thanks to Hungaryʼs favorable tax regime, more and more German SMEs are becoming interested in Hungary, he added.

Ohoven praised the Hungarian education system and said the countryʼs adoption of Germanyʼs dual education system has been exceptional. He noted that he sees potential for cooperation in Hungaryʼs farm sector and in Germanyʼs high-tech sector.

The BVMW represents the interests of almost 280,000 small and medium-sized businesses - although the associationʼs own website states that "together with our co-operation partner associations, we represent more than 530,000 businesses with about 10 million employees."

The BVMW describes itself as "a politically independent association which caters for all commercial branches and professions, and represents the interests of small and medium-sized businesses in politics, with administrative authorities, with trade unions and with major companies."