German business chamber marks 25 years in Hungary

BBJ

The German-Hungarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DUIHK) launched its 25th year at an event on Thursday, where Dale A. Martin, president-CEO of Siemens Zrt. and chairman of the chamber, said the focus would be on ties between Germany and the region in the DUIHKʼs jubilee year.

The Visegrád Group - Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia -represent a bigger market for Germany than even the United States, and account for the third largest investment volume by German companies, Martin was cited as saying by state news wire MTI.

Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga said more than 3,200 German-owned companies employ some 200,000 people in Hungary. These companies generate almost one-quarter of the countryʼs GDP, he added.