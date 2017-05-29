Garantiqa surety stock climbs 21% in 2016

MTI – Econews

Garantiqa Hitelgaranciaʼs surety stock rose 21% to HUF 443 billion in 2016, Hungaryʼs biggest credit guarantor said on Friday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The guarantees were on HUF 543 bln of loans to SMEs. This year, Garantiqa targets a 23% rise in surety stock.