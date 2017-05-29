Garantiqa surety stock climbs 21% in 2016

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Garantiqa Hitelgaranciaʼs surety stock rose 21% to HUF 443 billion in 2016, Hungaryʼs biggest credit guarantor said on Friday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.
The guarantees were on HUF 543 bln of loans to SMEs. This year, Garantiqa targets a 23% rise in surety stock.
scroll for moreall times CET
Tax Advisor | Partner, LeitnerLeitner
Attorney (H), State Aid Specialist at Noerr & Partners Law Office
Recruitment Consultant, HAYS HUNGARY