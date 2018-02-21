Gala hands out Manager of the Year 2017 Awards

BBJ

The Corinthia Budapest Hotel hosted the 24th edition of the Managersʼ Ball and Awards Gala on Saturday. During the event, three Hungarian top managers were presented with awards by the National Association of Managers, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

From left to right: Gábor Kepecs, Tímea Pesti, Ferenc Lajkó



"The Managers’ Association is a key meeting point for Hungarian company managers, making it possible for them to share their experiences and contributing to their effectiveness and personal development, the accomplishment of their life objectives, as well as the performance of their roles in society to the full," noted Botond Szirmák, president of the National Association of Managers and CEO of Provident Pénzügyi Zrt.

Those awarded on Saturday focus on professionalism and show positive models of leadership, contributing to the development of a modern European management culture, Szirmák added.

During the selection process, priority was given to managers who achieved outstanding results with their respective businesses in 2017. Recommendations were submitted by chambers invited by the association, including the German-Hungarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DUIHK), AmCham, the British Chamber of Commerce in Hungary (BCCH), the Joint Venture Association, the Confederation of Hungarian Employers and Industrialists (MGYOSZ), and the Young Entrepreneursʼ Association Hungary.

This year’s awards were presented to Ferenc Lajkó, CEO of Waberer’s - Manager of the Year; Gábor Kepecs, Member of the Management Board and CEO of Aegon Central & Eastern Europe - Manager of the Year, Life’s Work Award; and Tímea Pesti, CEO, LeasePlan Hungária Zrt. - Managersʼ Association and Volkswagen Special Blue Innovation Award.