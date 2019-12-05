Further steps planned for privatization of Dunakeszi Járműjavító

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs National Asset Management Company (MNV) will take further measures in the interest of selling rolling stock company Dunakeszi Járműjavító, MNV told state news wire MTI.

In the interest of closing the transaction, MNV said it would not reveal any further details.

The transaction serves "to achieve development policy goals", MNV said.

MNV noted that the state of Hungary and state-owned railway company MÁV want to sell Dunakeszi Járműjavító to TMH Hungary Invest, the local unit of Russian train maker Transmashholding.

A consortium of the Transmashholding unit and Dunakeszi Járműjavító won a contract from Egyptʼs state-owned railway company last year for the delivery of 1,300 carriages.

Business daily Világgazdaság said late in November that Swiss rolling stock company Stadler will make a bid for Dunakeszi Járműjavító, without going into detail. Stadler also has a partnership with its Hungarian peer.