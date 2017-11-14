Foundations of Management program launched at SEED

BBJ

The School for Executive Education and Development (SEED), based in Budapest launched a new program yesterday called Foundations of Management. The courses are aimed at mid-level management members leading a small team.

Founded by OTP Bank and MOL, SEED has been organizing business courses in English for three years. Foundations of Management, offers courses as well as personal and group mentoring. The program will be organized on a regular basis, starting four times a year, in February, April, September and November, according to a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal.

According to information available on the SEED website, the trainers are experienced executives with international backgrounds, and the curriculum is developed in close cooperation with leading regional companies.

Foundations of Management also provides networking opportunity, as participants come from all over the CEE region.

More information on the Foundations of Management program is available at the SEED website.