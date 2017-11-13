Foreign investments launched in Hungary

MTI – Econews

French and Swiss investments were launched in Hungary on Friday. The new facilities will export most of their products.

Francesʼs Croque Bourgogne-IMOFI-Bourgogne Gastronomie group laid the cornerstone of a HUF 6.5 billion escargot processing and frozen pasta products plant in Kisvárda (northeast Hungary) on Friday.

National Development Minister Miklós Seszták noted that the plant would create 300 jobs. Production will start in mid-2018, said Bernadett Kotel, managing director of Croque Bourgogneʼs local unit Bourgogne Gastronomie. Output will be exported mainly to France, she added, according to national news agency MTI.

Bourgogne Gastronomieʼs Hungarian parent IMOFI already processes about 1,000 snails a year at a plant in Zalaszentgrót (western Hungary). Some are collected in Hungary and others come from Romania, Belraus and Lithuania. Escargots are a protected species in Hungary and at most 2,000 tons can be harvested each year between April and mid-June. IMOFI had net revenue of EUR 4.3 million last year, public records show. Headcount at the company was 129.

Meanwhile, Swiss-owned Nestle Hungaria inaugurated a HUF 20 bln expansion at its pet food plant in Bük (western Hungary) on Friday. The 5,000 sqm plant shows Nestleʼs commitment to Hungary, Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga said at the ceremony. Plant director Kai Herzke (pictured above) noted that 60% of the plantʼs feedstock is locally produced.

About 90% of the plantʼs output is exported. In addition to its pet food plant, Nestlé Hungaria makes cocoa and coffee products in Szerencs and chocolate figurines in Diósgyőr, both in the northeast of Hungary. The company employs more than 2,400 people.