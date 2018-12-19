Flydubai announces Budapest flights from June

Bence Gaál

Flydubai, the government-owned, low-cost airline based in Dubai, has announced it will launch a service to Budapest, starting on June 27, 2019, supplementing Emirates’ current services, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The company will take part in a codeshare agreement with Emirates, reflecting the closeness of the partnership between the two airlines, the press release says.

"We are glad that we could launch flights to Budapest. Such destinations expand the choices of our travelers within our network, while strengthening out commitment to the free flow of tourism, and enriching the UAEʼs direct flight connections," said Ghaith Al Ghaith, flydubaiʼs CEO.

"Budapest is an important center of traffic, commerce, and industry, and also an exceedingly popular destination for leisure, especially in the summer season," added Jeyhun Efendi, flydubaiʼs vice president responsible for commerce and e-commerce. "By making Budapest more accessible for travelers looking for new discoveries, we will, without doubt, encourage air traffic and tourism. Furthermore, the new route also provides a chance for Hungarian travelers to explore Dubai or destinations even further away via our network."

The route will be flown by a new Boeing 737 MAX 8, which features fully reclinable seats in business class, and Recaro seats in tourist class, which are also reclinable. On-board entertainment will be provided on full HD 11.6-inch screens, with a selection of movies, TV programs, music, and games in English, Russian, and Arabic.

Currently Emirates operates daily flights between Budapest and Dubai, while Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air flies three times a week, Hungarian news wire MTI noted.