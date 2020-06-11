FlixBus resumes Budapest-Vienna service

Bence Gaál

FlixBusʼ service between Budapest and Vienna restarts today, with four departures per day from both cities in the initial relaunch phase, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Some of the companyʼs daily buses will stop at Győr and Vienna Airport as well.

FlixBus says that it is currently in the process of restoring its network, meaning that other destinations are already available from Vienna.

"After standing still for nearly three months, we are very glad to be on the road again," says László Arany, regional managing director at Flixbus. "We are confident that we could take people closer not only to their destination but their normal everyday life as well, via offering flexible and affordable opportunities to travel this summer as well."

According to him, FlixBusʼ team has implemented new hygiene guidelines, making travel safer for the companyʼs clients. The buses are thoroughly disinfected after each trip. Furthermore, getting on and off is only possible through the rear door. Ticket control is now contactless.

Passengers, who are expected to maintain social distancing at bus stops, have an opportunity to disinfect their hands onboard. Another new requirement for passengers is wearing a mask for the entire duration of their trip.

While onboard toilets are closed for now, the buses will make more rest stops, according to the press release.

"We would like to ask our passengers to take part in preventative measures by following onboard regulations and traveling only when showing no symptoms. Thanks to our cancellation policy, trips can be flexibly modified," Arany added.