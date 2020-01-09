FlixBus registers 1.4 mln passengers in Hungary in 2019

Bence Gaál

FlixBus announced that some 1.4 million passengers used the companyʼs bus services in Hungary, with Budapest becoming the 19th most popular hub of the companyʼs network, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The number of FlixBus passengers in Hungary grew by 27% compared to 2018. On the busiest days of 2019, about 90 buses departed Budapest per day. Some 27 buses left for Vienna alone from the Népliget station during the main season.

FlixBus also extended its range of available Croatian destinations, with the number of direct buses to Zagreb growing to 12, up from just six in 2018. During the holiday season, the company offered a direct connection to 17 seaside destinations in the country.

Furthermore, the bus service provider doubled the number of its buses to Belgrade and Novi Sad last fall, meaning that there are four options per day for those who wish to travel to Serbia. The number of Bosnian destinations grew to seven, and Plovdiv was added to the companyʼs Bulgarian network.

Currently, FlixBus offers buses to 200 destinations in 16 countries. In Hungary, apart from Budapest, the cities of Szeged, Győr, and Siófok are part of the companyʼs network.

"By the end of 2019 we have reached a point, where someone looking at a map of Europe may find FlixBus stops available from Budapest in most countries," says László Arany, regional managing director at FlixBus. "Our network has become more diversified with new connections last year, and our FlixBus destinations are becoming more and more flexible as a result of the more frequent departures."

FlixMobility, encompassing all Flix transportation services registered more than 62 million passengers globally, up 37% compared to 2018.