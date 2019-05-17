Flixbus launches connection to European Capital of Culture

Bence Gaál

Flixbus started operating a direct bus link to Plovdiv, Bulgaria, the European Capital of Culture from yesterday, with buses departing from Budapest and Szeged, the company told the Budapest Business Journal.

Flixbus has been providing a direct connection to Sofia since March 2018, from three Hungarian cities.

"Plovdiv is a major tourist destination in 2019," says László Arany, the firmʼs regional managing director.

"Flixbusʼ offer is flexibly adjusted to the needs of our passengers, and we are now trying to respond to the growing interest in the city. We hope that as many Hungarian travelers will discover the European Capital of Culture with a green bus as possible."

Plovdiv will bear the title of European Capital of Culture until the end of 2019, with nearly 300 projects taking place in Bulgaria during the year.

Throughout the summer, the Opera Open, which will present the greats of opera and ballet, will be held in the Roman theater. At the end of June, the Hills of Rock Festival will entertain lovers of modern musical genres. Those interested in movies will find what they are looking for in the parks that have been transformed into outdoor cinemas. Those exploring Plovdiv this summer will also be able to enjoy international street theater performances.

In addition to Plovdiv, the Italian town of Matera also carries the title of European Capital of Cultural this year.