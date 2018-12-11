Five Hungarian firms to exhibit at CES Las Vegas trade show

Bence Gaál

Five Hungarian companies - DoBox, GPS Tuner, Grepton, NNG, and Safeskin - are set to participate in CES, one of the worldʼs largest tech shows, to be held next January in Las Vegas, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Exhibitors show off their latest products at CES 2018 (photo by ces.tech).

DoBox will exhibit its portable wireless docking station developed especially for Apple products, while GPS Tuner will bring its outdoor and cycling navigation app, as well as its e-bike control system. Grepton will present its AR and VR systems, with NNG exhibiting its car cybersecurity solutions. The fifth Hungarian representative will be Safeskin, a company which manufactures special anti-theft cases for iPhones.

First held in New York in 1967 as the Consumer Electronics Show, the event now attracts more than 180,000 visitors from 155 countries, with 4,500 companies participating. Running January 8-11 in 2019, CES is held on a total exhibition area of 260,000 square meters.

The program of the exhibition and conference will feature a variety of topics, including 5G, smart cities, self-driving vehicles, cryptocurrencies, wearable smart devices, virtual and augmented reality, 3D printing, drone robot tech, AI, and even esports.