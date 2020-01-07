First Jumbo Jet arrives at BUD Cargo City

Bence Gaál

Budapest Airport announced that its logistics center BUD Cargo City has officially begun its operation after successfully receiving a shipment of cargo arriving via a Boeing 747, according to a press release published on bud.hu.

Photo: Budapest Airport

Budapest Airport says that the center acts as an important CEE air cargo hub, making both the airport and Hungary a leading player in the industry.

As the Budapest Business Journal reported earlier, the opening ceremony of BUD Cargo City was held last November.

The hub consists of more than 21,000 sqm of warehouse and office are, as well as a more than 11,000 sqm forwarding facility, and a 32,000 sqm cargo apron. The apron is able to service two Boeing 747 freighters at the same time. With BUD Cargo City now in operation, the airportʼs cargo capacity has grown to 250,000 tonnes per year.