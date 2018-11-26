Firm fined for giving ʼConsumer Opinionʼ certificates based on keyword searches

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs Competition Office (GVH) on Monday said it fined Ügyfél Vélemeny Vizsgálati Központ HUF 11 million for unfair commercial and business practices, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

The Center relied solely on internet keyword searches to determine whether a company was trustworthy. (Photo by StockLite/Shutterstock.com)

Ügyfél Vélemény Vizsgálati Központ (Client Opinion Investigation Center) awarded businesses "Consumer Opinion" certificates, for a charge, based on internet searches it made using company names and words suggesting distrust, such as "dishonest", "deceptive" and "cheat". If the searches produced no hits, Ügyfél Vélemény Vizsgálati Központ awarded a certificate.

GVH said the test was insufficient to determine a companyʼs trustworthiness and ordered it to discontinue the practice.

In 2016 GVH had already fined the company for a similar scheme, where it had offered "Trusted Company" certificates.