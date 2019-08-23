Fewer opportunities for junior programmers

BBJ

Junior programmer training in Hungary is skyrocketing through bootcamps offering short but fast education, and rapid employment opportunities, news site index.hu reported.

In the meantime, bootcamps shifted to be more cautious due to changed macroeconomic trends, which made junior’s employment opportunities tighter.

Some of the freshly graduated students find job within three weeks after finishing the school, but the majority has to wait several months, index.hu said. In many cases, employers are offering junior positions, but require considerable wealth of experience.

The often-mentioned HUF 300,000 starting salary of freshly graduated junior programmers also seems to be far from reality, Index reported.