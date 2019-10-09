Ferenc Liszt passenger numbers rise 6.8% in Q3

BBJ

Passenger number at Ferenc Liszt International airport rose 6.8% year-on-year to 4.7 million in the third quarter of the year, airport operator Budapest Airport said, jetfly.hu reports.

Photo by Budapest Airport.

Passenger numbers in July and August were more than 1.6 million and were also above 1.5 million in September.

The monthly number of take-offs and landings was around 11,570, higher than previously since the financial crisis, but still below the 12,000 all time record set in 2006, when Malév Hungarian Airlines was still flying.

Most passengers travelled between Budapest and London, followed by passengers coming and going to Frankfurt, Paris, Brussels and Tel Aviv, jetfly.hu says.