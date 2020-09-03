Ferenc Liszt Intʼl passenger numbers fall to 3,000 a day as borders close

MTI – Econews

Ferenc Liszt International operator Budapest Airport expects daily passenger numbers to reach "3,000 at most" after a ban on entry into Hungary by most foreigners was introduced on September 1, the companyʼs communications director said on public television, accoring to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by Budapest Airport

Katalin Valentinyi told news channel M1 that the number is down from 13,000-14,000 per day in August.

She said low-fare carrier Wizz Air had canceled most of its Budapest flights, continuing to operate ones to 12 destinations, down from 73 earlier. More flight cancelations are expected in the coming week, she added.

The ban on entry by foreigners, with some exceptions, was issued by the government in response to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, many originating abroad.