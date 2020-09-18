Your cart

Ferenc Liszt Intʼl cargo volume down 3% y.o.y.

 Bence Gaál
 Friday, September 18, 2020, 12:00

Budapest Airport handled 84,510 tons of air cargo between January-August 2020, only 3.3% less than during the same period of the previous year, according to information published on bud.hu.

Photo by Budapest Airport

The airport argues that the 3.3% reduction is a good result in international comparison, as there are airports where cargo traffic has nearly disappeared during the pandemic.

The proportion of imports and exports within the cargo handled at Ferenc Liszt International Airport has shifted from a balanced 50-50 split to a 60-40 division in favor of imports.

Traffic has also been rearranged; with the drastic reduction in long haul, wide-body passenger flights due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, their belly cargo capacity has disappeared. During the first eight months, the number of dedicated cargo flights at the airport increased by more than 17%.

The seamless operation of air cargo remains critically important for the functioning of the national economy, the airport notes.

Budapest Airport’s long-term partners that operate scheduled cargo flights include Cargolux from Hong Kong, Qatar Airways from Doha, Turkish Airlines from Istanbul, and Seoul-Budapest cargo flights by Korean Air.

The integrators and the courier companies continue to operate at the airport uninterruptedly as well, with flights by DHL Express, FedEx / TNT Express and UPS linking Budapest with the companiesʼ large logistics hubs on a daily basis.

 

 

