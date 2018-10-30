Felföldi Confectionery launches new product at Yummex Dubai

MTI – Econews

Hungarian family-owned Felföldi Confectionary is launching a dry cheese snack dubbed "Letʼs Cheese" at the Yummex Middle East trade fair in Dubai, the company said in a news release on Tuesday, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

"Demand for high quality snacking is rising and thatʼs exactly why we developed ʼLetʼs Cheese!ʼ especially for the new generation who donʼt want to choose between fun and quality," said owner Joseph Felföldi.

Felföldi Confectioneryʼs "Quick Milk Magic Sippers" candy-filled straws and artfully-presented "Classic Kitchen" cake mixes are sold around the world.

Yummex Dubai runs from October 30 until November 1.

Felföldi Confectionery had net revenue of HUF 3.9 bln last year, of which HUF 3.7 bln came from exports, public records show.