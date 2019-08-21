Farmer Expo draws 30,000 visitors

MTI – Econews

Farmer Expo, the biggest farm and food fair in eastern Hungary, drew 30,000 to the agriculture campus of the University of Debrecen over four days, expo director László Vaszkó told MTI on Sunday.

About 300 exhibitors showed on an area of 17,000 sqm at the fair.

Between 550 and 600 professionals participated at conferences held during the first two days of the fair, Vaszkó said. Fair participants were more optimistic about the future than in earlier years, he added.