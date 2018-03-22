Family business builds slaughterhouse

MTI – Econews

The family-owned Kurucz group laid the cornerstone of a slaughterhouse and pork processing plant in Sárrétudvari (eastern Hungary) on Wednesday. EU funding is covering half of the HUF 3 billion cost of the project.

The investment will be completed in January next year, national news agency MTI reported.

Kurucz group head Ferenc Kurucz said the business has eight hog farms in Hajdú-Bihar County and Békés County, which produce 140,000-150,000 hogs a year. All of those hogs will be slaughtered and processed at the new facility, he added.

The Kurucz group also grows crops on 2,200 hectares in Hungary and 1,000 hectares in Romania. The groupʼs revenue came close to HUF 7 billion last year.