Eyewear startup enters partnership with optician chain

BBJ

Two years after starting production, Hungarian custom-fitted and 3D-printed spectacles maker Forma Eyewear has announced its acquisition by FHO (First Hungarian Optical, Első Magyar Optikus Zrt.), the largest independent chain of opticians in Hungary, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The idea of custom-made glasses began in 2013, when Richárd Nagy, at that time a student in Glasgow, could not find glasses suiting him in size and design, recalls the press release. Together with Balázs Slezák, Nagy set up my3Dreams, an online market based on secure 3D model data transmission. The idea was further developed in the Start-Up Chile incubator, but it turned out not to be a viable business.

Slezák and Nagy then reshaped the business into the design and production of spectacles, renaming it Forma Eyewear. Though not immediately successful, by 2016 it started to turn a profit.

In the latest development, FHO made an acquisition offer, accepted by Forma. Production and logistics will be transferred from the Netherlands to Hungary, with the procedure set to be completed by the end of next month. The value of the acquisition has not been made public.

Following the acquisition by FHO, Forma glasses will be available in more than 100 locations throughout Hungary and Austria, together with more efficient manufacturing processes, shorter lead times, and more affordable prices, the press release states.