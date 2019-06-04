EY opens applications for ’Entrepreneur of the Year’ awards

Bence Gaál

Big Four advisory firm EY has announced the opening of applications for its annual "Entrepreneur of the Year" award, which recognizes domestic entrepreneurs who have prompted positive economic and social change through their successes, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

"The global awards, with traditions in Hungary extending back to 2003, aims at finding and connecting talented businesspeople on the entire globe, who are already spearheading innovation, growth, and the usage of modern technologies," explained EY Hungary Managing Partner Botond Rencz. "We present agile leaders, who take responsibility for the environment of their business as well as society, and are ambitious enough to overtake market trends, and raise their companies to the next level through innovations in an economy driven by digitalization and globalization."

Furthermore, the program also gives special recognition to entrepreneurs with outstanding achievements in the areas of new-generation manufacturing technologies, data-based smart solutions, creating value together with customers, and improving the quality of life. The application deadline for the awards is September 15, 2019.

Just as in previous years, the applications will be evaluated by a panel of independent businesspeople. The president of the jury will be Wizz Air founder and CEO József Váradi, who took the local award home last year. The other members are László Bárány, founder of Master Good Group; György Gattyán, founder and owner of Docler Group; Gránit Bank CEO Éva Hegedüs; Tresorit co-founder and CEO István Lám; Sándor Nyúl, chairman of the supervisory board at Gránit Group; Poli-Farbe Vegyipari founder Antal Szabó; and Wabererʼs Group President György Wáberer.

The winner of the Hungarian round will proceed to the international finals in Monte Carlo. Last year, Hungary was represented by Wizz Airʼs Váradi.