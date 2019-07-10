ExxonMobil BSC Hungary introduces new name on 15th anniversary

Bence Gaál

ExxonMobil Business Support Center Hungary is celebrating 15 years supporting the company’s regional and global operations and has announced a name change.

Romke Noordhuis, managing director of the newly renamed ExxonMobil Global Business Center in Budapest, addressing guests at the 15th anniversary celebration.

An anniversary celebration at the Four Seasons Gresham Palace on June 21 featured guest speakers including Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency president Róbert Ésik, FuelsEurope president and MOL vice president Béla Kelemen, ExxonMobil Europe president Philippe Ducom, and ExxonMobil Chemical Company controller David Macfarlane.

“We are very proud of this milestone and the significant progress that we have made over the last 15 years,” said Romke Noordhuis, managing director of the Hungarian office in his welcome speech.

“Over the years, on the one hand we achieved significant stabilization of our processes, but also kept developing our service offering and level of expertise with more advanced and complex roles.”

The center was established in 2004, starting out with 400 employees in controller’s and IT functions. A decade-and-a-half later, the center employs 1,700 people from 80 nationalities, covering EAME regional activities, as well as global functions. The main activities in Budapest include controlling, IT, tax, as well as upstream and downstream commercial and customer support.

The center has also changed its name to ExxonMobil Global Business Center to better match its strategic importance to the company’s global business objectives, the company told the Budapest Business Journal. This commitment is also reflected in its motto, “Powering ExxonMobil’s Global Business”, the company added.