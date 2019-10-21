Eva Air picks Hungarian marketing, sales representation

BBJ

Taiwan-based airline Eva Air has choosed the Hungarian office of Central European Aviation Solutions (CEAS) to handle sales and marketing tasks in the country, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The airlineʼs Vienna office was represented by Edward Ho, Herbert Hsieh, and Philipp Wagner at the signing ceremony. Ho, Eva Airʼs director responsible for the CEE region, said that he believes in a long-term, successful cooperation.

CEAS CEO Csaba Bálint noted that he is especially proud of the fact that the company now represents a five-star airline in Hungary as well. Eva Airʼs sales and marketing manager in Hungary is Boglárka Gyuricza.

Eva Air received a five-star rating from SkyTrax. The company was also named as one of the worldʼs best airlines in 2019 by AirlineRatings. For Hungarian travelers, the most important route provided by the company is the Vienna-Bangkok-Taipei flight, taking off four times a week.