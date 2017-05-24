EU’s visa waiver for Ukraine may boost Debrecen Airport traffic

BBJ

The European Union’s decision to waive visas for Ukrainian citizens from mid-June is expected to boost tourist traffic from Transcarpathia to Western Europe and Israel, Debrecen International Airport expects, in its position 130 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

About 1.3 million people in the Transcarpathia region of Ukraine will be freer to explore the countries of Europe. Operators of Debrecen International Airport see increasing traffic due to the decision.

“Debrecen Airport is the largest regional airport in Hungary, which also meets the Schengen criteria,” they note. “Thanks to continuous new route development, the number of passengers is also increasing month by month. This growth is not only beneficial for the development of the airport, but also has a positive impact on the tourism turnover of the region,” said László Tamás, director of aviation development at the airport.

“The EU visa waiver for Ukrainian citizens in mid-June can have a positive impact on tourist traffic from Transcarpathia to Western Europe and Israel. We are optimistic that the number of guest nights spent by foreign tourists will increase significantly, such as the occupancy rate of hotels in the region,” Tamás added.

Destinations the airport in Debrecen currently offers include London Luton, Eindhoven, Paris-Beauvais, Milano-Bergamo, Malmö, Tel Aviv, Munich, Antalya, Corfu, Zakynthos, Burgas and Dresden.

In 2016, Debrecen Airport was visited by more than 284,000 passengers. By the end of 2017, it forecasts more than 320,000 passengers thanks to Wizz Air’s aircraft and the Lufthansa CityLine scheduled service to Munich, as well as summer charter flights. The airport is operated by Xanga Investment and Development Group.