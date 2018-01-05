Eurostat: 92% of Hungarian firms have online marketplace

MTI – Econews

About 92% of Hungarian businesses sell their products or services on their own website or mobile application, according to data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. The rate is well over the 85% average for the EU as a whole, state news wire MTI notes.

A higher proportion of Hungarian companies sell on their own websites or apps than in Germany or Austria, where the respective rates are 75% and 84%, the report notes.

The EU member state with the highest rate is Czech Republic, where 98% of businesses have their own virtual sales platform.