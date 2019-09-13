European Business Awards names National Winners

Bence Gaál

European Business Awards has announced the seven national winners for Hungary, with the companies qualifying for the finals in Warsaw on December 3-4, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

National winners were chosen across the continent from 2,753 businesses previously identified as "Ones to Watch" in a list of European Business Excellence published in July, and selected by a panel of independent judges including business leaders, politicians and academics.

"This is a significant achievement," Adrian Tripp, CEO of European Business Awards, says. "Each company is an outstanding leader in their field. Even in our 13th year the judges continue to be impressed and encouraged by the breadth of talent, innovation and success from businesses who are driving prosperity, creating jobs and improving lives across Europe."

In Hungary, Cornexi Food Kft. received "The Inflexion European Entrepreneur of the Year Award", while Europa Design won "The Workplace and People Development Award". Growww Digital was given "The Digital Technology Award with Turnover of EUR 0-25 mln", with Innonic Group Zrt. receiving "The Business of the Year Award with Turnover of EUR 0-25 mln". K&H Bank won "The Business of the Year Award with Turnover of EUR 150 mln or higher", while "The Award for Growth Strategy of the Year" was handed to fashion house Nanushka International Zrt. Finally, Orthograph received "The Award for Innovation with Turnover of EUR 0-25mln".