EU project MY-GATEWAY offers 10 tickets for startups to attend summit

Bence Gaál

MY-GATEWAY, an initiative by the European Commission’s Startup Europe project that aims to strengthen the capacities of high-tech start-ups and innovative SMEs in the CEE region, is offering ten tickets to the Lisbon Web Summit in November.

Startups based in the region have until August 1 to apply for a ticket to attend the summit as part of the MY-GATEWAY team. Startups at a more advanced phase of development, with a prototype and a business plan, are more likely to be selected, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal; unique ideas are also said to be a plus.



The Web Summit, first organized in 2010, will be held in Lisbon’s Altice Arena between November 5 and 8. According to the summit’s website, it is “the largest technology conference in the world.”

Startups should apply at https://www.f6s.com/my-gatewaytowebsummit18. MY-GATEWAY will only provide tickets, and will not cover accommodation or travel costs.