Erbslöh Hungária to expand capacity in Hungary

MTI – Econews

Erbslöh Hungária, a unit of German automotive group WKW, will spend HUF 14 billion to build a 1,500 sqm production hall and install a new surface treatment technology, increasing capacity, in Győr (121 km west of Budapest).

Hungaryʼs government will support the investment with a grant of HUF 3.05 bln, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Wednesday, cited by national news agency MTI. The unit will become WKWʼs Eastern European production hub as a result of the investment, Szijjártó added.

Managing director Zsolt Bene said headcount at the company is expected to rise by at least 190 by 2023, up from 162 in 2017. As a result of the investment, revenue is expected to grow to HUF 13 bln-15 bln by 2021 and to HUF 18 bln-20 bln by 2023.

The company sells its products to car makers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Audi, Volvo and BMW. After the investment is completed, the Daimler group is expected to be one of their biggest customers. Erbslöh Hungária had revenue of HUF 5.9 bln in 2017 and projects similar turnover in 2018.