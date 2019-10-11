Envision to open Szeged office

BBJ

Envision Pharma Group has announced the opening of a new office in Szeged (171 km south of Budapest) in the near future, the company said on its website.

The company says that the expansion is fuelled by continued growth in its technology solutions unit.

“It is exciting that we can expand Envision’s presence in Central Europe by opening a modern and stylish office in the center of the beautiful city of Szeged," Péter Jankovics, head of technology at Envision Pharma Groupʼs Serbian subsidiary said.

“This office will certainly help us to reach more people who could experience the rewarding work environment and culture Envision represents.”

Envision says that the office will open its doors by the end of 2019, adding that it is on the lookout for talents interested in working in a global technology environment within the healthcare industry.