Electrolux ceases production of freestanding refrigerators in Hungary

MTI – Econews

Swedish appliances maker Electrolux has ceased production of freestanding refrigerators at its base in Jászberény (about 65 km east of Budapest), the company said on Wednesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Manuel Esteban / Shutterstock.com

Production was outsourced on June 30, according to plan, Electrolux said.

About 200 people worked at the plant affected by the measure, and all but ten have been transferred to other production lines at the base, Sándor Gönczy, the managing director of Electroluxʼs local unit, said.

Electrolux said in September that it would outsource the production of freestanding refrigerators and vacuum cleaners in Jászberény.

On Wednesday, Electrolux said production at its vacuum cleaner plant in Jászberény would end in August, 2020.