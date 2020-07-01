Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Electrolux ceases production of combi top freestanding refrigerators in Jászberény

 MTI – Econews
 Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 15:00

Swedish appliances maker Electrolux has ceased production of combi top freestanding refrigerators at its base in Jászberény (about 65 km east of Budapest), the company said on Wednesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Manuel Esteban / Shutterstock.com

Production was outsourced on June 30, according to plan, Electrolux said.

About 200 people worked at the plant affected by the measure, and all but ten have been transferred to other production lines at the base, Sándor Gönczy, the managing director of Electroluxʼs local unit, said.

Electrolux said in September that it would outsource the production of combi top freestanding refrigerators and vacuum cleaners in Jászberény.

On Wednesday, Electrolux said production at its vacuum cleaner plant in Jászberény would end in August, 2020.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Garmin MARQ® Collection

    With three decades of experience, Garmin is a trusted and stable player in the land, air, and boat navigation devices, as well as GPS-based sports watches. In the last 10 years, the watch category has become an increasingly important segment of the wide product range, with a wide range of sports watches of all skill levels, but Garmin has not stopped developing the service side of the devices with the market needs in mind.

     

Related articles