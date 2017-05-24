Eisberg Hungary turns out 130 tons of lettuce a week

Christian Keszthelyi

Eisberg Hungary produces 130 tons of salad products a week and exports almost half of it, chiefly to fast food chain McDonald’s in Austria and other European units, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Almost 10% of the produced salad products are delivered to the Hungarian units of McDonald’s. Eisberg Hungary says that due to the short delivery routes in Europe, Hungarian-produced salad can reach the tables of people around Europe fresh.

Eisberg Hungary started operating in the country almost 25 years ago, arriving here chiefly to become the supplier of the local McDonald’s chain.

“The company with a Swiss background in the beginning exclusively focused on fulfilling the salad demands of the fast food restaurant, chiefly with iceberg lettuce, which was widely unknown in Hungary at that time,” said Eisberg Hungary CEO Zoltán Gazsi.

The company spends HUF 14-15 million a year on independent auditors in order to make sure the lettuce they turn out is free of GMOs and pesticides.

“In order to provide impeccable quality the suppliers need to do impeccable work, therefore only the best can meet the especially strict local requirements in agriculture,” said Zoltán Papp, leader of supply at McDonald’s Hungary. He added that in the majority of cases, hamburgers and salads sold in the restaurant come from domestic suppliers.