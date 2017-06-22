EGLO inaugurates HUF 4 bln investment in northern Hungary

MTI – Econews

Electric light source manufacturer EGLO Magyarország inaugurated a 14,000 square-meter production hall and a 5,600 sqm automated warehouse in Pásztó, northern Hungary, on Wednesday, completed via an investment of HUF 4 billion, state news wire MTI reported.

The investment was supported with a HUF 650 million government grant.

Austrian-owned EGLO Magyarország makes lighting systems and fixtures. The company posted revenues of more than HUF 30 bln last year and exports its output to more than 50 countries. It employs 800 people, and is one of the leading employers in Nógrád County.