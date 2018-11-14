Egis invests HUF 8 bln in expanding production capacity

MTI – Econews

Drugmaker Egis, majority owned by Franceʼs Servier, is investing HUF 8 billion at its base in Körmend in western Hungary, the company said on Tuesday. The government is providing a HUF 1.1 bln grant towards the investment, said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

The company is investing in expanding its production capacity because of an increase in turnover, Egis CEO István Hodász was cited as saying by state news agency MTI.

The company will build a packaging plant and upgrade the facility to allow the production of new oncological products and medicines.

Egis expects to increase its export sales, Hodász added. Egis exports around 75% of its products, and has sales in more than 50 countries.