eBay increasingly attractive for Hungarian entrepreneurs

BBJ

E-commerce is booming in Europe, new data released by the eBay online marketplace shows. Close to 10,000 Hungarian sellers have registered on eBay since 2015, of which 2,725 were last year.

New Year entrepreneurs are very successful in terms of their first year’s sales, says an eBay press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. The top 10 most successful new Hungarian businesses starting last year are now turning a combined HUF 245 million of their total sales via the marketplace in 2017, which is an average HUF 24.5 mln per business in their first year. Some sellers have earned more than HUF 73 mln, the press release adds.

These businesses are significantly adding to the wide range of new products available via eBay, by offering 7,406 products directly to shoppers on eBay in 2017. The most popular categories for new businesses registering on eBay in Hungary in 2017 were electronics, fashion, home & garden, collectibles and vehicles.

Among the most popular products offered by these new Hungarian sellers in 2017 were DIY tools, instruction manuals (e.g. for Lego, home electronics), gift cards, collectible series, military products (e.g. clothing, old medals and other collectibles), and T-shirts.

New Year entrepreneurs are taking the plunge when it comes to exports, too, with all of the most successful sellers trading abroad. The top 10 most successful Hungarian entrepreneurs starting their business last year sell their goods to 68 countries, notes eBay.

The business rush hour when most new registrations occur on eBay in Hungary is 4-5 p.m. (Budapest time), and more than 6% of registrations are made from mobile phones.