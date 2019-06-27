Easyling wins trial: Boston jury rejects trademark claims

BBJ

Easyling, a Hungarian startup providing translation services, has won a trial against its competitor Smartling after a Boston Jury unanimously rejected Smartling’s claims for trademark and trade dress infringements and unfair competition, slator.com reported.

Owned by Skawa Innovation Kft., Easyling is a website translation platform providing in-layout and machine translation service. Péter Faragó, the head of Easyling, said that the company has been attacked by its competitor with fake accusations in an attempt to bleed it out through lawyer costs.

This is a common practice in the United States, where the concept of sharing lawyer fees between litigants is unknown, he said, hvg.hu added.