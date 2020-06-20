E-retailer eMAG launches physical stores

Nicholas Pongratz

Online retailer eMAG is launching a physical store network in Hungary, the company announced after its first store opened in Budapest, writes Forbes.hu.

The 77-square-meter store opened at 18 Erzsébet körút, on June 15.

More are planned, including one in the Mammut mall and another in Pécs (195 km southwest of Budapest), both of which will open in September. The store has been equipped with computer and consumer electronics devices, accessories and small household appliances, because the company assumes that these will be sought primarily by customers.

Besides buying in store, customers placing orders online will now be able pick up an item in stock at the location the following day. The long-term goal is to have stores all over Budapest, but it has not yet been decided where to open them, eMAG adds.