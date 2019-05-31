E-Med4All Europe gets EUR 500,000 from Dutch investors

MTI – Econews

E-Med4All Europe, which is developing a cloud-based tele-diagnostic interface, is getting a EUR 500,000 injection from P.I. Invest B.V., the Hungarian startup said on Friday, state news agency MTI reports.

The startup will receive an EUR 500,000 injection. (Illustration: Mitch Shark/Shutterstock.com)



E-Med4All Europeʼs SCN4ALL interface uses a monitoring device and smartphone apps. The companyʼs first app, PregnaScan, monitors the health of pregnant women.

The company wants to use the fresh capital for further developments and to enter the Western European and American market.

P.I. Invest is getting a 10% stake in the company with the injection.