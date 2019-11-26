E-Digital holds 2nd Black Friday event in 2019

Bence Gaál

Sales were dominated by kitchen appliances during retail company Extreme Digitalʼs second Black Friday promotion this year, held last weekend, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

While the first edition of the event, held two weeks ago, was all about electronic devices such as smartphones, notebooks, and cameras, last weekend saw a surge in the popularity of refrigerators, dishwashers, stoves, and ovens.

Out of the most popular items of the promotionʼs first edition, only televisions retained their popularity, staying on the very top of the list of most popular products. On the other hand, phones slipped to sixth on the list, while tablets and digital cameras could not even break into the top 10 this time.

Extreme Digital says that the number of visitors on their website during the last two weekends was two-and-a-half times higher than during last yearʼs single-weekend Black Friday promotions.

"The fact that Black Friday grew into a multiple-week campaign is a uniquely Hungarian characteristic, as domestic users have turned themselves into professional discount hunters, whereas this phenomenon is not present on other markets," says Balázs Várkonyi, Extreme Digitalʼs founder and CEO. "While the rate of people purchasing impulsively is higher than average on Black Friday, in Hungary many people are consciously looking for products with a good price-value ratio during these days."