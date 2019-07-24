Duna House pays HUF 250 dividend/share

BBJ

Listed real estate service provider Duna House announced that it will pay a HUF 250.64 dividend per share to eligible series “A” ordinary shares for the 2018 financial year shareholders in a notice published on the Budapest Stock Exchange website.

The starting date of dividend payments is July 25, 2019. The company also has 43,396 treasury shares. The dividend on treasury shares will be HUF 3.16 per share before taxes, bse.hu reported.