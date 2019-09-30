Duna House H1 profit plunges from high base

MTI – Econews

First-half consolidated after-tax profit of listed real estate firm Duna House fell to HUF 505 million, as sales dropped from a high base of HUF 1.17 billion, shows an earnings report issued late Friday, state news wire MTI reported.

Net sales revenue dropped 14% to HUF 3.97 bln, the report shows.

Duna House noted that it sold just three units of its Reviczky Liget residential development in the capital in the first half, compared to 86 in 2018.

The company, which is listed in the Equities Prime category of the Budapest Stock Exchange (BÉT), added that revenues from sales of loan and home savings products by its recently acquired Polish unit Gold Finance had continued to grow.