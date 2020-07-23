Duna House announces timetable for 10-for-one share split

MTI – Econews

Listed real estate broker Duna House on Thursday published the timetable for the planned 10-for-one share split it announced in April, Duna House said on the Budapest Stock Exchange website, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The companyʼs 3,438,787 shares, with face value of HUF 50 apiece, will be replaced with 34,387,870 shares with face value of HUF 5 per share.

The last trading day of the shares to be split will be July 31.

The first trading day of the shares of the new series will be August 3.

The record date for the share split will be August 4.

The value date of the conversion will be August 5.